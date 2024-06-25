Subscribe
Chance The Rapper “Stars Out (2024),” DaBaby “Done Trying” & More | Daily Visuals 6.24.24

Chance The Rapper kicks it in his mansion and DaBaby enjoys the summer time. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 24, 2024

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky

Source: Quinn Harris / Getty

After taking a lengthy hiatus from the music scene, Chance The Rapper has recently been dropping off new work as he works to get back and on his post-Grammy Award winning track and he continues to keep the grind going with his latest offering.

For his lnew visuals to “Stars Out (2024),” Chance politics in the comfort of his own home which boasts some fancy chandeliers, an decent liquor collection and an old school big back television?? Can’t say we saw that coming. Does he have a VCR connected to that joint? Inquiring minds want to know.

DaBaby meanwhile seems to be making the most of the summer weather and for his clip to “Done Trying” the man takes his kids to pool before he jets off to Miami to enjoy some water sports of his own and busts out the jet ski to ride the waves off of South Beach.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Big Yavo, and more.

CHANCE THE RAPPER – “STARS OUT”

DABABY – “DONE TRYING”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “NEVER STOPPING”

BIG YAVO – “MY KIND”

ERICA BANKS – “ON HIS FACE”

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST”

DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY – “WISEMEN”

B-LOVEE FT. CASH COBAIN – “ALL ALONE”

