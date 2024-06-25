Bootleg Tony Stark aka Elon Musk, The Father of Another Secret Child With Neuralink Exec

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Donald Trump of technology, Elon Musk, is out here making babies like his company drops poorly designed electric vehicles.

Elon Musk is one of the few clowns who believe in the made-up theory that the world is suffering from a depopulation crisis, and apparently, he is out here trying to fix the problem.

According to a Bloomberg report, Musk has another secret child with an executive at his brain implant company, Neuralink.

The woman’s name is Shivon Zilis. According to the report, she is a Neuralink director who reportedly gave birth to the child earlier this year.

This is even more interesting because, according to a court document dug up by Business Insider in 2022, Zilis already has twins with Musk.

If you happen to be keeping count on Elon Musk’s children, the world’s phoniest genius has three children with singer Grimes and six other children from previous relationships. Add the latest three to the bunch, and Musk will have a total of 12 children.

Bruh.

Musk out here acting like he’s the biblical figure Adam or N’Credible seed spreader Nick Canon isn’t because he doesn’t know how to use contraception; according to The Verge, he truly believes that making all of these kids is his attempt at keeping the human population up.

Per The Verge:

On Thursday, Musk reposted a chart that claims Europe is suffering from a “fertility crisis,” saying “civilization may end with a bang or with a whimper (in adult diapers).”

As noted by Bloomberg, Musk has repeated that line several times in the past, including during a 2022 interview with Tucker Carlson and again during an interview at the Milken Institute conference in May. He told Carlson “a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far.” In 2021, Musk’s nonprofit organization donated $10 million to the University of Austin to fund the Population Wellbeing Initiative, a research group that studies the human population.

Elon Musk’s History of Being A Horny Sh*tty Boss

This latest news comes on the heels of Musk being put on blast for his behavior. Multiple reports have accused the Tesla chief of inappropriate conduct at the workplace and with his subordinates.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a SpaceX Intern later became one of the company’s executives after having a sexual relationship with Musk.

Another employee told Musk nah after he asked her several times to have his children, according to a scathing Wall Street Journal report on his behavior with women.

There’s also that time he propositioned a flight attendant for sex.

Just last week, six former SpaceX employees hit Musk with a lawsuit claiming he “knowingly and purposefully created an unwelcome hostile work environment based upon his conduct of interjecting into the workplace vile sexual photographs, memes, and commentary that demeaned women and/or the LGBTQ+ community.”

Yeah, he’s never beating the he’s more Donald Trump than Tony Stark allegations.