50 Cent To Headline Earn Your Leisure’s Invest Fest In Atlanta

Attendees will be learning a thing or two from an OG hustler later this summer...

Published on June 26, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
50 Cent Performs At BC Place

Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

Love him or hate him, 50 Cent has proven over the years to be a helluva business man, and now he’ll be sharing some of his knowledge to the good people of Atlanta this coming August.

According to TMZ, the multi-platinum rapper-turned entrepreneur will be headlining Earn Your Leisure’s Invest Fest in the A where he’ll be giving attendees some insight and information he feels can help them on their way to their first million. Naturally, many won’t have the platform that 50 had before getting into the film and TV industry, but it should still be quite the insightful event.

Per TMZ:

The event is right up 50’s alley … he and attorney Ben Crump recently went to Washington, D.C. in the name of Black entrepreneurship, pushing for minority representation in the alcohol biz … and we’re told he’ll speak to that topic and much more during the annual event.

Even more fittingly, 50 will succeed Diddy, who hosted last year’s Invest Fest, and we all know how “competitive” he’s been with Puff for years, and especially lately … in the wake of the latter’s slew of legal issues.

Earn Your Leisure co-founder Troy Millings tells us 50 represents “the powerful blend of culture and business,” — so, recruiting him for the coveted gig was an easy call.

Rashad Bilal believes 50 will leave attendees with invaluable lessons — “We believe [50’s] insights and experiences will inspire and empower our audience to pursue their own paths to financial freedom.”

Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if 50 accepted the invitation just to spite last year’s host, Diddy. Heck, the man’s so petty he might throw a few jabs at the embattled music mogul while sharing his knowledge.

Invest Fest will be going down from Aug. 23 to the Aug. 25 and will feature the likes of T.I., Stephen A. Smith, Monica and Pinky Cole amongst others.

Will you be checking it out? Let us know in the comments section below.

