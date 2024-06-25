Lauryn Hill Declares Return Of ‘The Miseducation Anniversary Tour’ With The Fugees

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lauryn Hill will be back on tour with The Fugees this summer in a new tour honoring her classic first album, which will also feature YG Marley.

On Tuesday (June 25), Ms. Lauryn Hill announced that she was going to head back out on the road as the headliner for the extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour, celebrating her standout album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which has been highly acclaimed since its release in 1998. Joining her for the tour will be her bandmates from The Fugees as well as her son, singer and songwriter, YG Marley. The tour will also feature music from The Fugees’ smash second album, The Score, with the music from Miseducation, which was recently named as the top album on Apple Music’s Best 100 Albums list.

The tour will begin on Aug. 9 in Tampa, Florida. That city was to be next on the previous tour last November before Hill had to cancel the dates due to considerable vocal strain and a doctor’s advisory to rest. The tour will wind through several cities including Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Los Angeles and Houston before closing out with four European dates in the United Kingdom and France before the final date on Oct. 22 in Amsterdam. Per the press release, $2 from each ticket sale will go to the MLH Fund which will “benefit a list of local and worldwide organizations benefiting initiatives concerning Mental Health, Women’s Wellness, Community Small Business Development, Education and more throughout the diaspora.”

Those looking to attend The Miseducation Anniversary Tour can purchase tickets beginning on Friday (June 28), at Live Nation’s website. Citi credit card holders can purchase tickets through a presale taking place at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Those with Mastercards in France and the Netherlands can get their tickets early in a presale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday (June 26). VIP packages, which can include photo opportunities with the artists as well as premium tickets, are also available at vipnation.com and vipnation.eu.