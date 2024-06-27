Subscribe
News

Heem ft. Benny The Butcher “Billy Goat,” Juelz Santana “Score” & More | Daily Visuals 6.26.24

Heem and Benny The Butcher hit up a strip club and Juelz Santana plays a pickup game. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

For a while now Benny The Butcher’s been the most active member of the Griselda trio out on the music scene and while it’s mostly been via guest verses and collaborations, the man has shown he has more bars than Mars Inc.

Continuing to drop off new work, Benny The Butcher lends his talents to Heem for the visuals to “Billy Goat” in which the two rappers link up to hit a strip bar after a little pre-gaming in their luxury truck with their respective crews. If that was a rental they gave that joint back to the dealership smelling like Mary Jane had the wild orgy in there. Just sayin.’

Back in Harlem Juelz Santana seems ready to reclaim his spot in the rap game and in his clip to “Score,” the Harlem representative hits the basketball court to take in a friendly game of basketball with a bootleg version of Woody Harrelson running with him. That white dude Dip Set? Just askin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 42 Dugg featuring Sexyy Red, Key Glock, and more.

HEEM FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BILLY GOAT”

JUELZ SANTANA – “SCORE”

42 DUGG FT. SEXYY RED – “N.P.O.”

THE MIGHTY PROSPECT – “REAL AS I AM”

KEY GLOCK – “BIG BIG MONEY”

BLIZZ WELLZ & JAE MILLZ – “POTENT”

SPIFFIE LUCIANO – “I DON’T BANG”

YUNG JIN – “6 IN THE MORNING”

REMBLE FT. MOZZY & STONEDA5TH – “COLORS”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close