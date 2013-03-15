No Malice Confirms A New Clipse Album Is In The “Beginning Stages”

It’s been over three years since the Clipse released their last album, Til The Casket Drops. The older of the Virginia rhyming brothers, No Malice, has revealed that a new projects is definitely in the works, but some details needs to be solidified first.

The rapper formerly known as Malice spoke with Billboard about his brother Pusha T and their music plans for the near future, including a Clipse album thought to be titled As God As My Witness. “It’s definitely [in] beginning stages, but Pusha and I have some serious things that we’re talking about and coming to agreement on,” said No Malice. “It’s a fitting title because pretty much everything that seems to be coming out has a religious theme… What I want the people to know is that, for me, this is not ‘cool’ — this is not a trend. This is the working power of Jesus in my life.”

In June, No Malice plans to release his solo album, titled Hear Ye Him, via Re-Up Gangs. Though he has been more vocal about his God-fearing way of life recently, it has always been a part of his music, thus naturally creeping into Clipse’s, too.

“Here Ye Him is basically my take, my new direction,” explained No Malice. “A lot of people wonder if it was going to be gospel or Christian rap. I don’t really know what you would call this, but if you think anything’s soft about it, you’re going to have to wake up because I really believe there’s nothing touching this. It’s very real.”

As for G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T, his new album, My Name Is My Name, is also due out later this year. Let us know whether or not you’re looking forward to hearing No Malice’s new album in the comments.

