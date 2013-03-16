Future Performs At FADER Fort at SXSW [VIDEO]

You’re free to think what you want about Future and his lyrical depth, but the kid’s knack for creating hits is undeniable. The ATLien’s astronaut status took him to Austin, Texas yesterday, where he performed at The FADER Fort at SXSW. Pluto was the destination, and attendees went for the ride through space as Future Vandross performed a bevy of hits, both old and new.

The Epic Records rapper left no chorus, ballad, or street single unturned during the performance. Live renditions of tracks like Ace Hood’s “Bugatti,” Lil Wayne’s “Love Me,” and solo endeavors like his latest smash hit “Karate Chop” rang off at the packed venue.

Each of the aforementioned records are setting Future up for a massive 2013 and his second full length project, Future Hendrix, that will release some time this year. In the mean time, download his recent project FBG: The Movie, and live vicariously through his SXSW performance below.

Photo: Daily Motion