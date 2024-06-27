Megan Thee Stallion Will Set The Tone For The 2024 BET Awards With Opening Performance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Get those knees ready hotties; Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the 2024 BET Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion has been tapped to set the tone for the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, starting at 8 p.m. ET when she hits the stage to perform one of her hits, or possibly a new track off her new album, MEGAN.

Taraji P. Henson returns for a second year to host the popular awards show everyone looks forward to in the summer.

Usher will also finally get his BET Awards flowers when he is honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Thee Stallion will not be the only one gracing the stage that night. Will Smith, who is currently enjoying a resurgence thanks to his latest summer blockbuster Bad Boys: Ride or Die, will perform a new song.

Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion’s tourmate GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill &YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red (lord help us), Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét. Additionally, Tanner Adell will perform on the BET Amplified stage.

2024 BET Award Nominations

Regarding awards, Kendrick Lamar’s favorite target, Drake, leads all nominations with seven, including Album of The Year, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Drizzy also earned double nominations in the Video of The Year category for “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole and “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA.

Nicki Minaj has the second-most nominations coming into the 2024 BET Awards weekend. She will be up against her Young Money brethren in the Album of the Year category for Pink Friday 2 and nominated in the BET Her category and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Other nominees in the BET Awards’ second biggest category, Video of The Year, include Doja Cat (“Agora Hills”) and Lil Durk ft. J. Cole (“All My Life”), Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) (“Barbie World”), Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion (“Bongos”), Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage (“Good Good”), Victoria Monét (“On My Mama).

Sounds like it will be a lit night. Do you think Drake will be there or nah?