Kanye West Preparing New Material for Hip Hop Return

Every great star is meant to take a tailspin and fall to their lowest in order to deal with the adversity against him/her and rise back to reclaim their position.

Kobe Bryant went through it with his infidelity and Tiger Woods is currently going through it due to mistresses that seemed to open their mouths more times than it was asked for.

Kanye West is on a slow climb back into the public eye and his appearance accompanied with a verse for Jay-Z’s “Run This Town” has been an indicator of things to come and show that the rapper is far from losing his step.

Always known to go against the grain instead of following the pack, his innovativeness has progressed since College Dropout in 2004, and with a new decade, can only come limitless opportunity.

Utilizing his Internet outlet to speak with his fans, West gave an update through his blog on what’s to come next and gives thanks to those that have fought with him since his debut album.

FIRST OF ALL, I WANT TO THANK EVERYBODY FOR THEIR CONSTATN LOVE AN DSUPPORT OVER THESE PAST 6 YEARS! I’M SO HAPPY TO BE BACK IN THE STUDIO MAKING NEW MUSIC. I WILL BRING YOU THE BEST I HAVE TO OFFER WITH THE SAME DEDICATION THAT KOBE HAS ON THE COURT. IT’S FUNNY HOW SO MANY RAPPERS GET WORSE AS THEIR CAREERS STRETCH OUT BUT TRUE POETS GET BETTER. WE WILL FOLLOW IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF MAYA ANGELOU, GILL SCOTT HERRON AND NINA SIMONE. THEIR WORK IMPROVED WITH TIME. THEY DOCUMENTED WHAT WAS HAPPENING IN CULTURE. THAT IS OUR RESPONSIBILITY AS THE MODERN DAY ARTISTS AND POETS, TO ACCURATELY REPRESENT WHAT IS HAPPENEING NOW, SO WHEN THE POWERS THAT BE TRY TO REWRTIE HISTORY YOU CAN ALWAYS LOOK AT OUR WORKS AND FIND TRUTH AND SINCERITY IN A WORLD OF PROCESSED INFORMATION. LET US SOAK IN POSITIVE FORCES AND LOOK DOWN ON UPON THOSE WHO MASQUERADE AS TRUTH TELLERS AND OBJECTIVE FACT GIVERS WHEN IN REALITY EVERYTHING THAT IS PROJECTED HAS AN AGENDA OF BRAINWASHING US. THE “CONSUMER”, THE PUBLIC, TO BELIEVE WHAT THEY WANT US TO. LET US LOOK PAST HEADLINES AND DEAL WITH JUST A BIT OF REALITY IN THIS NEW DECAE. WE HAVE OUR OWN OUTLETS NOW. WE DON’T HAVE TO BELIEVE IN EVERYTHING ANYMORE. NOW I’LL FIGURE OUT A WAY TO MAKE THAT RHYME LOL!!!

Kanye West is officially back. Watch out Hip Hop, he’s back to claim his rightful spot.