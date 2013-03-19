Killer Mike Performs “Untitled” On The Late Show With David Letterman [VIDEO]

Even David Letterman knows Killer Mike’s R.A.P. Music was one of 2012’s best albums. Okay, we’re guessing that assertion but last night Killer Kill from Adamsville did appear on the Late Show With David Letterman to perform “Untitled” off said album.

A band, Scar on vocals and producer El-P (who helmed the beats on the R.A.P. Music project) on a drum machine joined Mike on stage for a live rendition of the fiery tune.

“Naked truth like the stripper that’s in front of me/And I keep a blunt and a Bible and a gun on me/Why? Cause I’m country-bred/Actually, I’m souther-ren/Something like my brethren, the legendary Andre 3K, Cee Lo, Goodie and some other men,” spits Mike. “You should pay some homage, it’s an honor this, this is not a fiction that is sold by conglomerates/This is Soul of Black Folks mixed with Donald Goines sh-t.”

Killer Mike will be accompanying OutKast rapper Big Boi on his Shoes For Running tour this spring. The two month national tour kicks off April 18 in Athens, Ga. and hits cities like Chicago, Philadelphia and Houston before concluding on June 19 in Boston.

If you haven’t, cop Killer Mike’s R.A.P. Music on iTunes. Watch the performance below.

Photo: YouTube