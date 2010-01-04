Introducing Mr. Pigface, Weapon Waist

Amidst all of the beef and the bullShyte that has been plaguing Hip Hop as of late, there has been no time to remember when words meant anything and the impact of a lyricist lacing down a track.

Beyond the pending beef with Benzino, Crooked I looks to reestablish the lyrical aspect of the genre with the visual to the track “Mr. Pigface” off of his EP Mr. Pigface Weapon Waist, which was released back in November.

Giving an introduction to his alter ego, Pigface, Crooked looks to strip away all of the filter and chase and deliver straight shots for the fans to quench their thirst as he continues to wave the flag for Slaughterhouse.