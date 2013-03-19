Joe Budden – “Castles” [VIDEO]

“Love can’t be lost. I know exactly where I put it at,” laments Joe Budden in the visual for his No Love Lost track “Castles.” The introspective song features the Slaughterhouse MC at his most honest point; reminiscent of that type of moment found on his critically acclaimed Mood Muzik 2 mixtape.

The video adopts the same dark tone, showing a clearly vexed Budden recalling some of his life’s darker moments during what looks to be a press run. The authenticity of fame, friends, and the industry are all questioned with lines like, “This a different type of monster, entertainment is a beast,” and “What’s supposed to happen when I’m not hot anymore? The job relies on me being crazy, but what if I’m not anymore?”

Budden even talks about his molly addiction, which he detailed in depth with Lisa Evers of Fox 5 News in New York. Considering the his recent altercation will Consequence and allegations that he may be planning to leave girlfriend Kaylin Garcia to rekindle the fame with his ex Tahiry Jose, we wonder what if his stance on the industry has wavered. We’re guessing not.

The shots comes courtesy of Karmaloop TV, and can be seen below.

Photo: YouTube