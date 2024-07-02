Subscribe
Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His 2023 “Mystery Medical Complication” Says He Experienced “Bad Headaches” & Was “Gone For 20 Days”

"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days."

Published on July 2, 2024

Jamie Foxx Says "Medical Complication" Began With A Headache

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty / Jamie Foxx

In 2023, the world, mainly Black folk, was on pins and needles as we all hoped and prayed for beloved actor/musician Jamie Foxx after he suffered a mystery medical complication. Since his recovery, Foxx has begun sharing information about what happened in drips.

Foxx was spotted outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend, where he spoke to fans about what happened before he became so seriously ill that it landed him in a hospital.

The actor explained to the fans that he was experiencing a bad headache, leading to him asking a friend for an Advil, subsequently waking up 20 days later in a hospital with no recollection of what happened to him.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days,” Foxx says in the video. “I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me… my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

He continued speaking on the matter while not revealing what was wrong with him on camera.

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'” Foxx said while pointing to his head. “I won’t say it on camera. But it was…”

Jamie Foxx’s Mystery Medical Condition Timeline

Last April, news of Foxx’s hospitalization broke while he was in Atlanta filming his latest Netflix project, Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz.

To combat the waves of misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding his health, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, explained on social media that her father did suffer a “medical emergency” but was already on the road to recovery.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne revealed. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

PEOPLE reported weeks later that Foxx was “awake and alert” but would remain in the hospital as doctors continued to monitor him.

TMZ would report in May that Foxx’s daughters Corrine and Anelise and her mother, Kristin Grannis, were seen at a Chicago physical rehabilitation center that specializes in stroke recovery and traumatic brain injury rehab.

Despite dropping more details, the conspiracies are still running rampant, and that’s a shame.

