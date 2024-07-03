Xbox Live Suffers Major Sevice Outage, Down For Nearly Seven Hours

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, gamers hoping to play games online via their Xbox Live accounts were greeted by a massive service outage.

Xbox Live, Microsoft’s service, which allows gamers to play multiplayer games online, suffered a major service outage, with thousands of users reporting issues logging in.

The monitoring site Downdetector noted that user-reported issues began to spike at 2:15 pm ET Tuesday, with more than 23,000 outage reports being reported to the website. Many users reported seeing the message that Xbox Live was undergoing “scheduled maintenance.”

The official Xbox Live account on X, formerly Twitter, addressed the outage at 2:55 pm ET.

Per Variety:

The official Xbox Support account on X posted at 2:55 pm. ET, “We are aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live. We’re investigating!” The message directed users to the Xbox status page — which eventually was updated to say that a major outage of the “Account & profile” service was reported at 2:07 pm ET. “You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems,” the message on the Xbox status page said. “Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available.”

At about 8:49 pm ET, Microsoft wrote on the Xbox Support account that the issues were resolved: “Users should no longer be encountering issues signing in to Xbox Live and services.”

PlayStation Is Also Having Issues With Its Rewards Program

Microsoft isn’t the only company suffering from problems. PlayStation also had its own problems with its reward program, PlayStation Stars, which has been down for about a month, eclipsing 2011’s infamous PSN outage.

On the PlayStation App, users are greeted with the message, “PlayStation Stars will be returning soon in phased regional rollouts. “Thank you for your patience, and we look forward to welcoming you back.”

We’re just glad to see the issues being resolved. We are curious to hear what caused the Xbox Live service outage and PlayStation Stars to be down.