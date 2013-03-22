Williamsburg Hit-&-Run Driver Julio Acevedo, Killer Of The OG 50 Cent, Pleads Not Guilty

Julio Acevedo, accused of killing a Hasidic couple and their prematurely born baby in a hit-and run, has pleaded not guilty. Acevedo entered his plea in the Brooklyn Supreme Court this morning.

On March 3, Acevedo was allegedly speeding in a BMW that crashed into a cab, killing Nathan Glauber, 21, and his pregnant wife Raizy, 21. The couple’s unborn son was delivered by emergency C-section but perished in the morning. The cab driver survived the crash.

Acevedo was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident and criminally negligent homicide before the charges were upped to three counts of manslaughter, reports the New York Daily News. If convicted, Acevedo faces life in prison.

“We’re disappointed with the upgraded charges,” said Acevedo’s defense lawyer Kathleen Julian. “Like similar cases in recent events, I hope it’s not motivated by public pressure.” Yeah, okay.

Jail isn’t unfamiliar territory for Acevedo, though. The 44-year-old previously served about a decade in prison for manslaughter in the 1990s after being convicted of shooting Kelvin “50 Cent” Martin. The infamous Brooklyn stick up kid known for robbing drug dealers and whose exploits inspired rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to adopt the moniker.

Acevedo, who was previously popped for a DUI two weeks before the car accident, will be back in court on May 31.

Photo: New York Daily News