Subscribe
News

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” To Return In 2025

Nike is coming for ALL the money in 2025...

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Air Jordan 8 Aqua

Source: SNKRS / NIke

When the Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” colorway released last year many sneakerheads began to call on Nike to just re-release the classic Air Jordan 8 in the “Aqua” colorway as it’s been almost 10 years since we’ve seen them.

Apparently Nike heard our cries loud and clear and according to Nice Kicks the “Aqua” colorway to the Air Jordan 8 is set to return in 2025! With 2025 already jam packed with classic Air Jordan retros such as the “White Cement” 4’s, “Metallic” 5’s, and of course the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred”‘s, Nike is trying to ensure that next year is a banner one for the company as 2024 is proving to be, well, a dud.

Now that heads will be getting a chance to get their feet in some classic Air Jordan 8’s (which originally dropped in 1993), once can only wonder what else Nike has up it’s sleeve for 2025.

Per Nice Kicks:

Re-released in 2007 and again in 2015, the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” captured the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and will return in Summer 2025, a decade after its last appearance.

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” releases in Summer 2025 for $210 via SNKRS and select retailers.

Easily a double-up or triple-up if you got the funds.

Check out pics of the kicks and let us know if you’re as excited as we are for 2025 in the comments section below.

RELATED TAGS

Air Jordan 8 sneakers

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
BET Awards 2024 - Show 15 items
News

Knees Not Included: Megan Thee Stallion Bringing Back Hottie Bootcamp, Introducing A New Twerking Workout

Rocky Jones 15 items
News

Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

Shot of two soldiers saluting in a server room
News

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 15, 2024
News

Project 2025: The Right-Wing’s Playbook, Explained

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
Entertainment

In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Drake & Michael Rubin 15 items
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Drake
Celebrity

Drake & 50 Cent Troll Rick Ross For Getting Jumped In Canada

US-POLITICS-TRUMP 9 items
News

Pretends To Be Shocked: Atlanta “Blacks For Trump” Event Lacked Melanin, But Had Plenty of White Folks In Attendance

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close