Style & Fashion

Louis Vuitton Announces Pusha T As Their Newest Brand Ambassador.

Checkmate.

Published on July 9, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty

Louis Vuitton continues to add their all-star roster. They have announced Pusha T as their newest brand ambassador.

PUSHA T FOR LUIS VUITTON

Source: Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton

As spotted on High Snobiety, the Virginia Beach, Virginia, native is taking his talents back to the fashion industry. This week, the luxury apparel brand named Pusha T as a Louis Vuitton House Ambassador. LV expressed their enthusiasm regarding the partnership in a formal statement. “His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the Maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture,” read a press release. “Pusha T’s role as House Ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton’s vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences to build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The Maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead.”

This is not the first time the “Numbers On The Board” MC has worked with the label. Back in January, he walked the runway for Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show. Last month, he and his brother No Malice attended LV Spring Summer 2025 show and premiered their new song “The Birds Don’t Sing.” Featuring John Legend on the hook, the duo addressed the loss of their parents and the bereavement that followed.

Current Louis Vuitton House brand ambassadors include Rihanna, LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama and Gong Yoo.

