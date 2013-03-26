Ghostface Killah Reveals Twelve Reasons To Die Comic & Tour Dates [PHOTOS]

The world of Hip-Hop and comic books are more intertwined than you may know. Ghostface Killah, who also goes by the moniker Tony Starks otherwise know as Ironman, comes from the era where DC and Marvel reigned supreme, and has in turn prepped a comic to accompany the release of his forthcoming Twelve Reasons To Die project.

Until now, fans have been so excited about his recent collaborative offerings with producer Adrian Younge, that many forgot about the other portion of the release. Today, we receive a sneak peak at what to expect April 16, when the album and the first issue of the comic will release.

This edition of the graphic novel was illustrated by Ronald Wimberly and written by Matthew Rosenberg and Patrick Kindlon, who say it was inspired by classic Spaghetti Western film scores.

Those who’ve closely followed the audio narrative provided in “The Rise of the Ghostface Killah” and “The Sure Shot (Parts 1 and Part 2)” know it follows Tony Starks, who is a soldier for the 12 Delucas, a 1960s-era Italian crime family. Hit the jump to see a sneak preview courtesy of the good folks at XXL.

Check below for the album’s trailer, narrated by RZA. Watch the entire vid to see upcoming tour dates coming to a city near you.

