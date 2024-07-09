Ice Spice Blows off Taylor Swift Hate From Fans During Rolling Loud Europe Performance With A Kiss

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Taylor Swift has a loyal bff in Ice Spice.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, Ice Spice responded perfectly to fans in the crowd who expressed their disdain for Hip-Hop Annie’s new buddy Taylor Swift during a recent “performance” at Rolling Loud across the pond.

The “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” crafter had to let fans know that she will always be down with Taylor Swift after fans were not pleased to hear the mega-popular pop star’s voice when the rapper played “Karma,” the single they collaborated on on.

To close out her set, Ice Spice played Taylor Swift singing the song and was met with boos and thumbs down from fans in the crowd.

In response, the “Munch” rapper blew a kiss to unhappy fans before walking off the stage, letting them know it’s all love, but she is riding for TS.

The unlikely duo quickly became besties following the release of the collaborative effort, which earned them both a Best Pop Duo Grammy nomination.

Taylor Swift even brought out Ice Spice to perform the record during her “Eras” tour stop in New Jersey, where Swifties’ greetings were much warmer than at the fan reception in Austria.

Ice Spice even joined Swift in a booth at Super Bowl LVIII to help her cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, All-Pro tight end and Champion Travis Kelce.

Seemingly unbothered by the fan’s cold reception to Taylor Swift at the Hip-Hop music festival, the Bronx rapper was later spotted hanging out with UK rapper Central Cee, further sparking dating rumors between the two.

We are sure the Swifties and Taylor Swift are happy to see they have a staunch ally in Ice Spice.