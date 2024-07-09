Subscribe
News

Ice Spice Blows off Taylor Swift Hate From Fans During Rolling Loud Europe Performance With A Kiss

Seemingly unbothered by the fan's cold reception to Taylor Swift at the Hip-Hop music festival, the Bronx rapper was later spotted hanging out with UK rapper Central Cee, further sparking dating rumors between the two.

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty / Ice Spice

Taylor Swift has a loyal bff in Ice Spice.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, Ice Spice responded perfectly to fans in the crowd who expressed their disdain for Hip-Hop Annie’s new buddy Taylor Swift during a recent “performance” at Rolling Loud across the pond.

The “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” crafter had to let fans know that she will always be down with Taylor Swift after fans were not pleased to hear the mega-popular pop star’s voice when the rapper played “Karma,” the single they collaborated on on.

To close out her set, Ice Spice played Taylor Swift singing the song and was met with boos and thumbs down from fans in the crowd.

In response, the “Munch” rapper blew a kiss to unhappy fans before walking off the stage, letting them know it’s all love, but she is riding for TS.

The unlikely duo quickly became besties following the release of the collaborative effort, which earned them both a Best Pop Duo Grammy nomination.

Taylor Swift even brought out Ice Spice to perform the record during her “Eras” tour stop in New Jersey, where Swifties’ greetings were much warmer than at the fan reception in Austria.

Ice Spice even joined Swift in a booth at Super Bowl LVIII to help her cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, All-Pro tight end and Champion Travis Kelce.

Seemingly unbothered by the fan’s cold reception to Taylor Swift at the Hip-Hop music festival, the Bronx rapper was later spotted hanging out with UK rapper Central Cee, further sparking dating rumors between the two.

We are sure the Swifties and Taylor Swift are happy to see they have a staunch ally in Ice Spice.

RELATED TAGS

Ice Spice taylor swift

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Hailey Welch aka Hawk Tuah Girl
News

Who Is Hailey Welch AKA The Hawk Tuah Girl?

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 15, 2024
News

Project 2025: The Right-Wing’s Playbook, Explained

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
Entertainment

In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Shot of two soldiers saluting in a server room
News

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay

Rocky Jones 15 items
News

Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

Drake & Michael Rubin 15 items
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Baes & Baddies

BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here’s Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 09, 2023
News

Sean Combs Sued By Former Adult Film Actress, Claims She Was Forced To Work At Mogul’s Parties

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close