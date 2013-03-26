Dipset 10-Year Anniversary Concert Recap [VIDEO]

As you may or may not have known, last night NYC celebrated the lineage of one of its favorite groups, The Diplomats, who held a 10th anniversary concert for the critically acclaimed Diplomatic Immunity. Fans saw Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, and Freaky Zeeky assemble once again in front of a packed house at Midtown Manhattan’s famous B.B. King’s.

Attendees went crazy almost immediately as host Funkmaster Flex brought the Harlem conglomerate to the stage to perform a bevy of Dipset and solo hits. Among those were the expected “Dipset Anthem,” “Oh Boy,” “Santana’s Town,” “I’m Ready,” and “I Really Mean It.”

Surprise appearances also made the show that much more memorable, including one from the missing in action J.R. Writer, who ranked high in the minds of Diplomat fans. A short list of special guest outside of the Dips performed as well. Among them was Lloyd Banks and Waka Flocka Flame, both of whom were received well by the crowd.

If you gather anything from the show footage, it’s that The Diplomats imprint on Hip-Hop is still felt to this day. Take a trip down memory lane in the visual courtesy of RealTalkNY below, and if that isn’t enough, see our list of Dipset’s greatest freestyles.

Photo: YouTube