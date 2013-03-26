Joe Budden ft. Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – “NBA” [VIDEO]

It was only a matter of time before Joe Budden delivered a visual for his No Love Lost track, “NBA.” The video plays on the title, with the Love & Hip Hop New York rapper hitting the court for a pick up game. In this case, he doesn’t do much balling in a literal sense though, as the cut’s witty title is an acronym for “Never Broke Again.”

Featured MCs Wiz Khalifa and French Montana join in on the action draped in jewelry to watch a slew of hoopers, one of which was This is 50’s Jack Thrilla. All in all, the light hearted visual is entertaining to see, though we loathe cut scene basketball, and that can be credited to director Eif Rivera.

“NBA” is Budden’s second video in recent days. Just last week provided one for a more thought provoking cut, titled “Castles.” Both than and “NBA” can be found on No Love Lost. If you’re interested, feel free to cop the project on iTunes here.

See the treatment for the cut below.

Photo: YouTube