Beyoncé Supports Gay Marriage Via Instagram [PHOTOS]

If you’ve been on Facebook this week, then you’ve noticed celebrities and regular folks changing their profile photos to red Human Rights Campaign (HRC) logos in support of marriage equality. Upping the ante a bit, singer Beyoncé Knowles took to Instagram to show who side she’s on.

Queen B kept the color red as the main theme for her message, but took care to write a personal handwritten note on a poster that borrowed lyrics from her 2008 smash hit “Single Ladies.”

“If you like it, you should be able to put a ring on it,” read the top portion of her note. Beyoncé added the hashtag “#WeWillUniteForMarriageEquality” before signing it with an upper case b.

The Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday (March 27) regarding California’s ban on same-sex marriage, Prop 8, which has prompted the trending photos. Today (March 28), the high court debated the controversial Defense of Marriage Act in a second day of marriage equality-related matters.

Beyoncé also posted another Instagram photo, this time the aforementioned red HRC logo with the message, “[I]t’s about time #equality #prop8 #marriageislove show your support!!” as the caption. As custom for many Instagram users, the singer also shared the same photos and similar messages via her Facebook fan page.

It seems that entire Carter-Knowles family are true supporters of the cause, this after husband Jay-Z spoke out in support of gay marriage last spring. “”I’ve always thought it as something that was still, um, holding the country back,” shared the rapper and business mogul to CNN.

Check out the gallery for Beyoncé’s signed poster, the HRC “go red” viral logo, and also musical icon Madonna’s similar handwritten note. We also threw some recent Beyoncé photos because…why not?

—

Photos: Instagram/Facebook

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »