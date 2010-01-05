Rick Ross Drops Visual For “Maybach Music Pt. 2.5”

With Deeper Than Rap dropping back in April 2009, it’s a surprise that Rick Ross is still releasing music videos for the project.

The latest addition is a condensed version of “Maybach Music Pt. 2” featuring Pusha T of the Clipse and T-Pain.

The actual shooting was in sync with the music video for the Clipse’s single “I’m Good (Remix)”.

As most would have much rather preferred the original cast for such an impressive sequel, or at least Fabolous, it seems that the fans will just have to take what they can get with this one.

Not to take anything away from Ross, but everyone ELSE’s verse was a highlight so it’s a shame that they couldn’t be showcased.