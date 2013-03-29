CLOSE
Chris Brown & Flo Rida Celebrate Cool Of Cool & Dre’s B-Day At Dream In Miami [PHOTOS]

Cool & Dre were crucial in helping to make Miami a major city for Hip-Hop thanks to their production prowess. Cool’s birthday was earlier this week and to help celebrate, Chris Brown, Flo Rida, along with plenty of Hennessy, hit the Dream nightclub in Miami. 

Brown took to the stage (as well as the DJ booth) and performed a gang of of his hits including, “Look At Me Now” and “No BullShyte.” Clubgoers got a full show from Breezy, who performed his signature dance steps and eventually took his shirt off. Rapper Flo Rida also took to the stage and led the crowd in a “Happy Birthday” chant in honor of Cool’s born day.

Check out photos from the party in the gallery.

Photos: Humberto Cruz

