Chris Brown – “Fine China” [VIDEO]

If Chris Brown spent more time focusing on music, his reputation would take a turn for the better. Today Breezy drops the video, and single, for “Fine China,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, titled X.

The uptempto track sounds like a surefire hit and is produced by Leon “RoccStar” Youngblood Jr. Brown is in singing mood, tossing his vocals at the upbeat track and even hitting the occasional high note. It’s alright I’m not dangerous, when your mine I’ll be generous/You are irreplaceable, a collectible, just like fine china,” goes the guitar driven track’s course.

“For the first single, I wanted to go more nostalgic, bring Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Sam Cooke to it, but also bring a new sound to what my audience and fans are listening to,” he told MTV News. The video definitely will make the MJ comparisons come easily.

Brown’s new album, his sixth solo effort, is due in stores sometime this summer and will feature Kendrick Lamar and others. Listen to “Fine China” below.

Photo: Vevo