Drake – “5AM In Toronto” [VIDEO]

Only two singles so far this year and you don’t need a list to tell you Drake is once again one of the hottest rappers in the game. The YMCMB rapper drops the video for “5AM In Toronto.”

As you should already know, the record is no sequel to “5AM In Dallas” but finds the Toronto rapper asserting that he is one of the nicest MCs in the game. “Ni–as make threats can’t hear them over the laughter, that’s cause I’m heading to the bank ni–a!,” spits Drake.

Or our favorite, “B-tches loving my drive I never give it a break, give these ni–a the look, the verse and even the hook, that’s why every song sound like Drake featuring Drake.”

The video’s treatment is pretty straightforward; Drake rapping (yes!) and being followed around by a bunch of his boys and eventually connecting with some video vixens who are playing late night beach volleyball, to keep the ratio balanced no doubt.

Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is due out later this year. Watch the video for “5AM In Toronto” below. Let us know what you think of the clip in the comments.

Photo: Vimeo