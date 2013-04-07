Capital STEEZ – “Apex” [VIDEO]

Unfortunately, late last year Capital STEEZ of Joey Bada$$’s Pro Era crew committed suicide, snuffing out a potentially great career when it was just getting started. Another posthumous video from STEEZ, titled “Apex,” has now been revealed.

The song is from the AmeriKK-Kan Korruption Reloaded mixtape. In the clip, Steez and company are rushing through a train station, kicking his rhymes vai his nimble flow the entire time.

While it’s nice to see STEEZ doing what he was great at—spittin’ fresh lyrics—at the same time it’s a stark reminder of how tragic and sad it is that this young brother took his own, incredibly promising life. While on the cover of XXL magazines 2013 Freshman issue, Joey Bada$$ saluted his fallen friend by rocking special one of one Ecko t-shirt designed by Tony Whlgn in honor of the late Capital STEEZ.

Watch the video for “Apex,” premiered by mtvU, below.

Photo: mtvU