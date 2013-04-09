Miguel & Kendrick Lamar Cover VIBE’s “Big List” Issue [PHOTOS]

In a recent move to merge digital with print, VIBE magazine has digital covers to accompany the ones found on newsstands. For their April/May issue, Miguel and Kendrick Lamar grace the digital issue cover, with individual print covers as well.

The L.A. natives discuss their respective successes in their cover story, “Leaders Of the New Cool.” Coined as the purveyors of “New-Age Hip-Hop and R&B,” the two chop it up with the publication about their stellar 2012. Miguel’s album Kaleidoscope hit broke new ground with R&B, while Kendrick’s Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City reinvented the wheel of Hip-Hop.

In the feature, they’re asked to define musical genius, being the torch-bearers of the new generation. Kendrick replies, “Somebody that don’t really have any boundaries, that’s not confined to the traditional structure of a song or traditional sounds.” He then cites Miguel’s “Adorn” as an example of musical genius, where the structure of the track defies a formulaic radio joint. Miguel answers in the same complimentary fashion, saying “Kendrick is one of those people where I can hear Ice Cube’s first two albums’ influence,” and explaining that geniuses can take a piece of music and make it their own.

Their cover shoot took place in GNL Studios in Los Angeles, and while there the two acted like the best of friends. Referred to as the new “Best Of Both Worlds” by VIBE, hopefully their friendship stays more in tact than Jay-Z and R. Kelly’s. VIBE’s April/May issue is on stands now.

Check out photos from the VIBE shoot, and the full covers (joint and solos), in the gallery.

—

Photos: VIBE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »