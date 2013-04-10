Gucci Mane Indicted On Aggravated Assault Charge

Surprise, surprise; Gucci Mane is in legal boiling water once again. Yesterday (April 9), the Atlanta rapper has been indicted on an assault charge.

WSBTV reports:

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane was indicted on one count of aggravated assault Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. The rapper, whose legal name is Radric Davis, is accused of hitting a soldier in the head with a champagne bottle at downtown Atlanta’s Harlem Nights club. He was arrested last month. After news of the alleged attack circulated, a second victim said the rapper assaulted him two nights later in Philadelphia. That man said he approached the rapper after a show when he was punched in the face.

La Flare has been in the bing since late March after he turned himself in but was denied bond.

It is a man by the name of TJ claims to have been attacked by Gucci after asking to take a picture with him at a Philly nightclub.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of months for the “So Icey” rapper. He is currently on the outs with his Bricksquad buddy Waka Flocka Flame but nevertheless has managed to drop a few mixtapes, including the DJ Holiday hosted Trap Back 2 project.

Check out photos of Gucci during his bond hearing in the gallery.

—

Photo: WENN.com