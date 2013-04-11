Lil Wayne ft. Meek Mill – “I’m Good (Terrorists)” [LISTEN]

Who knew that some of Hip-Hop’s biggest artists would select today to drop heat on the Internets? Apparently Jay-Z and Pusha T won’t be the only wordsmiths to flourish, as Lil Wayne follows suit and joins the party with this I Am Not A Human Being II leftover. Titled “I’m Good (Terrorists),” the record features the YMCMB frontman rapping with MMG’s young spitter Meek Mill.

The result is a high energy track filled with gaudy talk, witty punch lines, and even a few outrageous boasts. At one point, Weezy raps “‘Round here, you sniff these lines, you don’t cross them/kill your a$$ and leave you behind like an orphan.” That’s a little too wild for our tastes, but to each his own.

Nevertheless, we can’t understand why this didn’t make the final cut on I Am Not A Human Being II, but you can enjoy the track for yourselves below.

Photo: YMCMB