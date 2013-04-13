Drake Says The Woman Chris Brown Loves “Fell Into” His Lap [LISTEN]

Drake held an increasingly rare interview this evening (April 12) and he let the shots fly. Besides revealing that he plans to drop a pair of singles next week, he also made sure to mention his relationship with Rihanna while hurling barbs at Chris Brown.

Drizzy—he’s in town to perform at the Jordan Brand Classic tomorrow—called into Elliott Wilson’s East Village Radio “Keep It Thoro,” and it proved to be an interview for the ages.

On “Started From The Bottom” and his rapping:

“I just been trying to take the raps somewhere. I go to sleep every night I want to get better at rap. I want to be a better rapper. By no means am I content, at any point.”

But who are we kidding? You care about what he said about Chris Brown. Drake tried to take the high road, while delivering sharp slander.

“For the media and for any media outlet that listens to this interview don’t ask me sh-t about that man when I come up there. And leave that man alone, stop praying on his insecurities, man. His insecurities are the fact that I make better music than him. That I’m more popping than him and that at one point in life the woman that he loves fell into my lap. I did what a real ni–a would do and treated her with respect. So she not up there talking down on me. All those things combined create an individual that comes up to your radio station and is just going to do dumb sh-t. It shouldn’t be about tearing that man down.”

Well damn.

Listen to YN’s extensive chat with Drizzy below.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

—

Photo: Life + Times