Rocko ft. A$AP Rocky & Future – “U.O.E.N.O. (Remix No. 2)” [LISTEN]

True to his word, Rocko drops another remix to his controversial “U.O.E.N.O.” single. This time, it features A$AP Rocky and, once again, Future.

Last week’s drop featured new bars from Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa. By now you should know the controversy was over the initial version which featured a verse from Rick Ross. That’s where Rozay dropped the infamous date r@pe line which led to protests and eventually Reebok severing its ties with the rapper.

As for this week’s version, same beat, same Rocko verse, same Future Vandross hook, but this time Dat PMF contributes. That’s about it. That leaves three more remixes to go, which will drop every Thursday. Does this mean that any rapper that didn’t get a call to participate will feel a ways?

So far, Wiz Khalifa still has the best verse. Let us know what you think in the comments and listen to “U.O.E.N.O.” remix no. 2 below.

