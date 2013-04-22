Lauryn Hill Signs New Record Deal, Tax Evasion Sentencing Delayed [VIDEO]

Lauryn Hill’s tax evasion struggle just revealed a new twist in her musical career. While in court today it was revealed that the former Fugees singer has a new record deal.

Reports TMZ:

Lauryn Hill just bought herself a couple weeks of freedom. The R&B legend was to be sentenced to prison today after pleading guilty to blowing off her 2005-2007 tax returns … but the sentencing was moved to May 6 to give Lauryn a chance to repay a chunk of her $968,000 tax debt. Hill’s attorney said the singer recently signed a million-dollar recording deal with Sony … she was also planning to take out a $650,000 loan to put toward the bill. Hill faces several years in prison … but her attorney is hoping for probation.

A pricey new record deal would certainly help L Boogie’s cause that she’ll be able to pay Uncle Sam all their dough if she is able to drop a new album and tour. Late last year she hit the road with Nas for the “Life Is Good/Black Rage” tour.

“Black Rage” was the name of a single that Ms. Hill was thought to be dropping. However, that has not happened as of yet.

Photo: AP