A$AP Ferg – “Persian Wine” [VIDEO]

The next rapper from the A$AP Mob clique not named A$AP Rocky to get a push is clearly A$AP Ferg. The Harlem rapper drops a video for “Persian Wine,” off the Mob’s Lord$ Never Worry mixtape that dropped last year.

Clearly the budget prevented a trip to the Middle East, so an abandoned building in Harlem makes due as A$AP Ferg and company play terrorist looking kidnappers. The song’s numbing beat was hooked up by Very Rvre. Can’t say we can co-sign the little kiddies in the video singing about they “got the choppers on deck,” even if they’re only holding water guns, though.

A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg connected for a cut called “Max Julien” Funkmaster Flex’s Who You Mad At? Me Or Yourself? mixtape. Listen to the A$AP Ty Beats-produced song on the next page.

Ferg’s proper solo debut, Trap Lord, is due out later this year. Watch the A$AP Ferg and Thuan Tran-directed video for “Persian Wine” below.

