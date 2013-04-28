Fabolous & Pusha T Perform In NYC [VIDEO]

Fabolous and Pusha T’s Life Is So Exciting tour hit NYC on Friday (April 26) night. The two MCs held court at BB Kings Blues Club and delivered a well crafted show for their fans.

Reports VIBE:

The show was a homecoming of sorts for both the Brooklyn go-hard Fab and the Bronx-born Pusha. NYC fans piled in to see each rapper perform tracks from their latest mixtapes and promote the summertime release of their upcoming albums.

The night started off on a G.O.O.D. note with Pusha emphasizing every lyric to his Young Money diss track “Exodus.” His bible-themed onslaught continued as he performed “New God Flow” before delving into his latest project, Wrath of Caine.

His Rick Ross-assisted track “Millions” proved to be a fan-favorite of the night and the peak of Pusha’s performance. “This that shit that ya’ll wanted,” Pusha T rapped acapella. “This shit cook up hard, don’t it? Ya’ll gotta beg my pardon on it, but this shit sound like God, don’t it?”

Additional performances of “Mercy,” “Blocka” and “Trust You” pleased spectators before Pusha packed up to do it all over again at the nearby St. John’s University.