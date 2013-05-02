CLOSE
HomeNews

Pro Era – “School High” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Pro Era returns with a visual for “School High,” one of the more playful jams from their 2012 mixtape PEEP: The aPROcalypse. A certain leafy green plant was the motivation behind the cut, driven by smooth percussion and keys from the track’s sample, “Sometimes” by Bilal.

“Y’all went to high school, I went to school high,” chants Joey Bada$$ proudly, as he and his clique roam the New York City streets engaging in all kinds of inebriated tomfoolery. Random cartoon animation accentuates the lyrics in the video. Hopefully this doesn’t infer that the crew dabbles in hallucinogens. There’s no country for “woolies” around these parts.

If anything, listeners will appreciate the undeniably youthful feel on the track. Bada$$ and his Pro Era cronies clearly didn’t have a care in the world when they recorded this one.

APLUSFILMZ, comprised for Fred Tovar and Scott Fleishman, shot the treatment. brandUn DeShay produced the beat. Click play to check out the shots below.

Photo: YouTube

BrandUn DeShay , Dyemond Lewis , Joey Bada$$ , Kirk Knight , Nyck Caution , PEEP: The aPROcalypse , pro era , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close