Pro Era – “School High” [VIDEO]

Pro Era returns with a visual for “School High,” one of the more playful jams from their 2012 mixtape PEEP: The aPROcalypse. A certain leafy green plant was the motivation behind the cut, driven by smooth percussion and keys from the track’s sample, “Sometimes” by Bilal.

“Y’all went to high school, I went to school high,” chants Joey Bada$$ proudly, as he and his clique roam the New York City streets engaging in all kinds of inebriated tomfoolery. Random cartoon animation accentuates the lyrics in the video. Hopefully this doesn’t infer that the crew dabbles in hallucinogens. There’s no country for “woolies” around these parts.

If anything, listeners will appreciate the undeniably youthful feel on the track. Bada$$ and his Pro Era cronies clearly didn’t have a care in the world when they recorded this one.

APLUSFILMZ, comprised for Fred Tovar and Scott Fleishman, shot the treatment. brandUn DeShay produced the beat. Click play to check out the shots below.

—

Photo: YouTube