Birdman’s “Tap Out” Video Features Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Paris Hilton, Kimora Lee & More [PHOTOS]

Birdman has a penchant for going all out. For the forthcoming video for “Tap Out,” the YMCMB family is represented by Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, Nicki Minaj, and even Bow Wow. But Baby ups the ante by landing cameos from Paris Hilton, Christina Milian and Kimora Lee, among others.

The set of the Hannah Lux Davis video looks lavish, with Hilton also spotted showing off Baby’s GTV liquor. Of course, DJ Khaled was in the place to be. The “Tapout” video will premier later this week, which means probably tomorrow, or before the day is up.

“Tap Out” actually features Future, Weezy, Mack Maine and Nicki Minaj and is from Birdman’s forthcoming Rich Gang project. Baby’s “son” has had a rough week considering he was hospitalized (and released) for yet another seizure and his quasi-apology to the Emmett Till family has not been accepted.

Check out the photos from the set of “Tap Out” in the gallery.

