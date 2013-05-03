Busta Rhymes – “Twerk It” (Prod. By Pharrell Williams) [LISTEN]

It’s 2013, and Busta Rhymes still has a knack for creating club firecrackers. The Dungeon Dragon drops the full version of “Twerk It.”

The Pharrell produced production is stripped down, but knocking thanks to hard drums and thick bass. The tune finds the “Everything Remains Raw” rapper kicking a Reggae/Rap flow that even Snoop Lion probably couldn’t flip.

This track is destined for your favorite nightspot or strip club, and Twerk Team videos, thanks to the rapper’s sometimes explicit instructions. “Spin ’round and show ya face, open and close your case, arch up and work it miss/Hold on the tech hand, gal wind your waist line, follow the bass line, right now, stir it,” chats Bussa Bus.

Busta’s new Cash Money album will be dropping sometime this year, surely.

Listen to “Twerk It” below.

