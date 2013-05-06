Iggy Azalea – “Bounce” [VIDEO]

With her record deals in place—Island Def Jam stateside, Mercury in the UK—new music from Iggy Azalea already seems to be coming at a steadier pace. The Australia native’s latest single, “Bounce,” gets the video treatment.

Instead of a club, Iggy takes it to the streets of Mumbai, India for this visual. The brightly colored video features elephants, Iggy in a sari and plenty of Bollywood styled dance routines. Is the video a respectful homage to the culture? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Iggy Azalea’s debut album, The New Classic, is due out sometime in the summer. Watch the BRTHR-directed video for “Bounce” below.

—

Photo: VEVO