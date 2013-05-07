CLOSE
Hip-Hop Represents At The Met Ball 2013 With Beyoncé, Eve, Nicki Minaj & More [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop always represents anywhere it goes, and that includes the Met Ball 2013. Fashion’s biggest night featured a bevy of Hip-Hop affiliated beauties, and dudes, on the red carpet, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Yes, none of the aforementioned are rappers per se (hey, Kanye West was there, and word is he performed, and so was Eve), but the Hip-Hop connection is still official. The event kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s yearly Costume Institute exhibit, which this year is themed “Punk: Chaos to Couture.” We don’t really see that aesthetic in the flicks we assembled here, but it’s a safe bet you won’t really mind.

Beyoncé is actually one of the events honorary chairs and you know it’s a big deal since she dipped out on her Mrs. Carter World Tour in order to attend. Check out photos of the aforementioned as well as Eve, Miguel, Kerry Washington aka Olivia Pope, Solange Knowles, Nicki Minaj, Chanel Iman

