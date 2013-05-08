Birdman To Drop Big Tymers Album Without Mannie Fresh? [VIDEO]

Fans who witnessed Cash Money’s take over from the late 90s through the early 2000s were thoroughly excited when Lil Wayne alluded to a Big Tymers reunion album in a recent interview with MTV News.

The YMCMB superstar mentioned that Drake would join the duo, originally comprised of Birdman (then Baby) and Mannie Fresh. Rumors were laid to rest this afternoon on MTV’s RapFix Live, where Birdman and Weezy confirmed those plans with Sway before making a shocking revelation that founding member Fresh will not be involved with this version of Big Tymers.

Instead, the group will become a trio featuring Drizzy, Wayne and himself. This news left plenty of fans of the Cash Money collective with the screw-face, considering the integral role the New Orleans native played in the production and rhymes in the past.

The Temptations kicked David Ruffin out too, but like that, Big Tymers without Fresh just feels so wrong. Nevertheless, see Baby discuss Big Tymers and a potential Like Father, Life Son sequel below.

Photo: MTV