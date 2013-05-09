Kanye West To Appear In Anchorman 2

Kanye West is a busy man. Besides performing at the Met Ball earlier this week, Yeezy was also spotted in Atlanta shooting a scene for Will Ferrell’s Anchorman: The Legend Continues, the sequel to 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Hollywood.com reports:

West was spotted filming scenes on a downtown Atlanta rooftop with returning stars Christina Applegate and Paul Rudd, a source on site tells Hollywood.com. Says our witness, “he was quite afraid of heights and required an umbrella for shade most of the time he was on the roof.” The Anchorman 2 production has set up shop in Atlanta in the past few weeks, filming scenes in Woodruff Park and the surrounding areas — plenty of which have been captured on film by prying paparazzi eyes.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper/producer appearing in a Ferrell film only makes sense. Yeezy used dialogue from the comedian/actor’s Blades Of Glory in his The Throne hit “Ni–as In Paris.”

Kanye West will be performing on Saturday Night Live on May 18 and last week cryptically tweeted the words “June Eighteen,” which many hope signifies the release date of his new album.

Stay classy, Yeezy. Check out a photo of West on the set on the next page.

—

Photo: Damon Winter/NY Times

1 2Next page »