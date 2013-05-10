Gucci Mane ft. Chief Keef – “Darker” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

That didn’t take long. About a day after announcing that Chief Keef was officially part of the Brick Squad, Gucci Mane drops a new track called “Darker,” featuring the Chicago rapper.

A rap song about La Flare and Sosa—united they are known as the 1017 Glo Gang—taking pride in their dark skin tone? Not really, but the kind of mention it while rapping about kush, cars and chicks over a murky, bass heavy beat courtesy of Trackman of 808 Mafia.

Recently, Gucci was in the bing, where he was cell mates with “Colombia” rapper Young Scooter, for a parole violation while Keef took advantage of his freedom and flew out to Paris to record with Kanye West.

Gucci Mane’s latest mixtape, Trap House 3, will be out May 21. Listen to and download “Darker” below.

Photo: Instagram