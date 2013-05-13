Kendrick Lamar – “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” [VIDEO]

It’s May 2013, and Kendrick Lamar‘s debut, good kid, M.A.A.D. city is still getting heavy burn. As a reminder, today he drops the video for one of the critically acclaimed album’s strongest cuts, “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe.”

In the visual, the Compton rapper is dressed in all white and takes us to church, where he pays his respects to a fallen friend before taking a limo ride. Somehow, fly looking model chicks work themselves into the equation. Also, Mike Epps performs a baptism (and poses with Lamar in front of a white casket), the Beats Pill makes an appearance and that aforementioned limo ride, and funeral procession turns into a turnt up party with plenty of champagne bottles.

If you make it to the end of the video, the word “Death to molly” flash on the screen. Now that’s an interesting vibe.

Recently, the former K. Dot was named principal for a day at a school in Rhode Island. Lord forgive if you’re still snoozing on Mr. Lamar.

Watch the The Lil Homies & OG Mike Mihail-directed video for “B-tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” below. Also, check the director’s cut, which features a preview of a new ScHoolboy Q cut, on the next page.

