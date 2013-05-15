Jay-Z & Raekwon In The Studio [PHOTO]

This one will make the rap purists smile for sure. Jay-Z and Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon have been spotted in the studio together.

The Chef shared a photo of him and Hova in the lab and mugging for the camera on his Instagram. “Long time coming!!! Hov x chef … Much luv to my dude Lenny S aka @kodaklens for making it happen!!! #ComingSoon.,” read the caption. The aforementioned Lenny S, the Roc’s longtime A&R, took and shared the pic with the following message: “We workin on Real Rap shit over here. JAY x RAE #RocNation #Wu”

No word on where or how many songs these two cooked up. Jay-Z is surely crafting his next album while Rae has a new project in the works called F.I.L.A. (Fly International Luxurious Art), too. The latter just dropped a couple of well received tracks; “Son Of Sam” and “All About You,” featuring Estelle.

Check out the full pic on the flip.

Photo: Instagram

