Did Jay-Z Playa Hate Chris Brown From Performing Michael Jackson Tribute?

A huge comeback performance for Chris Brown at the BET awards never happened. The now convicted felon received negative press stemming from his case with ex-girlfriend Rihanna and was rumored to perform in an “image cleansing” tribute to Michael Jackson. That performance never happened and fingers have been pointing at “Mr. Death of Auto Tune” himself, Jay Z. Jigga, who discovered and mentored Rihanna, allegedly threatened to pull out of the awards if Chris was allowed to perform.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Chris Brown was rehearsing for the show Sunday including one of Chris Brown’s dancers that tweeted on Twitter, “Jay Z is mad childish. Never keep a person from paying their respect.”

Not so, say representatives for Chris Brown. According to the New York Post a rep for Chris said, “That’s not true—he was never scheduled to perform.” What is true is that neither Chris nor Rihanna were at the BET awards Sunday and there is no clear explanation why.

Chris Brown was sentenced to five years probation, 180 hours of community service and will attend a domestic abuse program for a year.