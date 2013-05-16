Diddy Spoofs Downton Abbey In Attempt To Join The Cast [VIDEO]

This announcement could be very true or very false. Yesterday [May 15th], Diddy dropped a Twitter bomb that he’d be joining the cast of hit series Downton Abbey, even Instagramming a still from the episode. Everyone from fans to Bad Boy signee Los congratulated him for this career milestone. Diddy then released a video via Funny Or Die that suggests this was all a hoax.

In the video, Diddy opens with an announcement that he’s the first Black character to join “Downtown Abbey” (there was already a Black character on the series) as Lord Wilcock. What followed were a series of somewhat expertly shot moments superimposing Diddy into scenes. From war to fancy dinners to even butler Thomas Barrow stroking Diddy’s face lovingly, as Diddy declares that Lord Wilcock loves “everybody.” After members of his entourage were held at gunpoint last night, Diddy could use some time off in Great Britain circa 1901.

Whether or not this spoof video serves as a precursor to an actual cameo on Downton Abbey or this is a plea for Puff to join the cast (it is his favorite show) remains to be seen. If he can’t get on the show he could always make his own version called Dowtown Abbey. Check out the video teaser below.

Photo: Funny Or Die