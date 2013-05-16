Rick Ross & Birdman Releasing Joint Album [VIDEO]

Did you know, or care, that back in 2008 Rick Ross and Birdman created a gang of songs that haven’t seen the light of day? The MMG and YMCMB honchos have announced that they will be dropping the first volume of said work, titled The H: The Lost Album, Vol. 1, on May 23.

DJ Khaled will serve as the album/mixtape’s host. Derick G caught up with the two rappers on the set of the “Started From The Bottom” video shoot in Miami, where they offered a few details of the album’s creation.

“This is a project me and Stunna did maybe in three days,” recalls Rozay. The Cash Money honcho then added, “We probably did 40 songs in less than 10 days.”

Call us pessimists but can we expect much quality if the music is being created at such a fast clip? We trust someone will be double checking their lyrics for any lines that will piss off any of their political connects. Also, will there be the addition of a new song to serve as a diss track going at Reebok and Mountain Dew? Probably not.

Watch the Bawse and Baby’s announcement below.

Photo: Derick G