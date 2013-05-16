Gucci Mane ft. Rick Ross – “Trap House 3” [LISTEN]

Thanks to XXL, we receive the title track from Trap House 3 just days shy of its release. Following previous leaks featuring Trinidad Jame$, Chief Keef, and 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane continues his line of collaborations here by tapping Rick Ross for a few slick bars.

Peep the cadence, as Guwop relies on a slow, whisper-like tone on his verse. Rozay mimics his Atlanta counterpart’s flow when it’s his time to shine, but adds a bit of flare with a burly growl in his vocals.

808 Mafia’s knocking drums and foreboding instrumentation dictate the hypnotic cut, making it a potential street anthem in the process.

“Trap House 3” comes with a preview of the project’s artwork. A photo by Cam Kirk features the Brick Squad rapper toting what looks to be a chopper, while staring into deep space. We assume that living a wild life will do that to you.

Trap House 3 drops digitally via iTunes Tuesday, May 21. Stream Gucci’s new track below in the meantime.

Photo: Johnny Nunez