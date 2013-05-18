Birdman & Rick Ross – “Pop That Pu–y” [LISTEN]

Birdman and Rick Ross are dropping a collaborative project titled The H: The Lost Album. Here we have its first single “Pop That Pu–y.”

According to Rozay and Stunna, the album was recorded five years ago and they created about 40 songs over a span of 10 days. True indeed, a song called “Pop That Pu–y” couldn’t have taken long when it comes discussing its nuances and approach to creating a strip club ready track.

Think anyone told Rick Ross, “Hey man, after this ‘U.N.E.N.O.’ controversy you may want to go easy lyrics about b-tches, h0es and pu–y.” Doubt it.

The H: The Lost Album will be out May 23. Listen to “Pop That Pu–y” below.

Are you looking forward to this official MMG and YMCMB connection? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: Derick G